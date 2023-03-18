Clambake Music Festival draws big crowds

The Mill Casino was packed all weekend as the return of the South Coast Clambake Music Festival drew big crowds of music fans as live music and dancing filled the room.
The fan-favorite musicians of Gator Nation shouted, "Did you bring your mojo?" to the crowd while performing at the South Coast Clambake Music Festival on Sunday, March 12.
"Of course you did! All weekend long!" The long running music festival featured danceable music performed through a variety of genres at the Mill Casino on March 9 through 12.
The crowd was still up and dancing during the final day of the South Coast Clambake Music Festival on Sunday, March 12. The mission of South Coast Clambake Music Festival is to improve the economic, cultural and educational development of the community by promoting and preserving America’s original music.
The Shaymus Hanlin Quartet performed in the Cedar Room last Sunday. The Shaymus Hanlin Quartet is based out of Portland, Oregon. Hanlin, growing up with the American Songbook in his heart, fell in love with the music and began performing at age 13.
