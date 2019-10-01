COOS BAY – Community leaders — ranging from those interested in running for local office to individuals who simply see an area where they would like to help their community improve — will have an opportunity to learn how to enact change in their communities.
The Civic Engagement Project — delivered by Rural Development Initiatives, Inc., with generous support from The Ford Family Foundation — will be hosting a pilot offering of the “You Can Make Local Government Work for You” course series in October and November in the Coos Bay/North Bend area. These sessions kick off with a special event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, followed by sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 12, Nov. 2 and Nov. 16. All three dates are Saturdays. The training sessions are designed to be collaborative and interactive, with a goal of inspiring community engagement and teaching participants how to help their communities accomplish important goals.
The first course covers “Understanding Local Government” to give participants a basic understanding of how local government works and how different organizations work together to serve communities. The second course is “Creating a Communications Plan,” which involves persuasively communicating about needs or projects participants wish to advocate for in their communities. The third course, “Taking Action,” covers the nuts and bolts of bringing a community project to fruition.
You have free articles remaining.
The series provides an opportunity for individuals who want to help their communities build playgrounds, improve sidewalks, reduce class sizes, fix potholes or address a number of other community issues an opportunity to meet and learn with a group of like-minded individuals who care deeply about the towns and cities that they call home.
For more information or to sign up, those interested can go online to https://www.rdiinc.org/news/you_can_make_local_government_work_you or contact Rural Development Initiatives Policy and Partnerships Manager Jennifer Groth by calling 541-684-9077, Ext. 3, or emailing jgroth@rdiinc.org. The program is free and participation is by RSVP only.
Rural Development Initiatives is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to strengthen rural people, places and economies in the Pacific Northwest. RDI envisions rural communities that are strong and vibrant as a result of skilled, inclusive local leadership and robust community-led efforts. People in rural communities share a vision that fuels optimism and motivates positive action; they work collaboratively across their regions to achieve mutual benefit and promote diverse, resilient communities.