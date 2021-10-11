The LED streetlight upgrade project in Coos Bay is scheduled to resume on October 11, with the contractor, Lumenal Lighting, replacing the ‘decorative’ streetlights on Newmark Avenue. The work along Newmark Avenue will last approximately five days. Once the work on Newmark Avenue is complete, Lumenal Lighting will begin ‘decorative’ streetlight replacement in the downtown area. There will be intermittent sidewalk and lane closures as well as flagging operations as necessary. Please use caution in the construction zones.
You can find a link to view an interactive map showing the location of scheduled streetlight work on the front page of the city’s website. The city’s web address is http://coosbay/.org. You may also directly access the interactive map at the following web address: https://services.evari.io/CoosBayInstallationPublicViewer/
The contractor will update the map as the project moves forward. Work throughout the city is expected to last approximately three weeks, concluding in early November.
