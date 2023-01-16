Volunteers
The city of Coos Bay is seeking volunteers to fill positions on the Budget Committee, Planning Commission and Coos Bay/North Bend Water Board. Applications are available from the City Manager’s Office at City Hall, requesting via email at administration@coosbay.org, or on the city’s website.

Applications will be accepted in the City Manager’s Office through 5 p.m. January 20. Applicants will be contacted to schedule interviews with the city council, potentially at the February 7 city council meeting.    



