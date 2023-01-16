The city of Coos Bay is seeking volunteers to fill positions on the Budget Committee, Planning Commission and Coos Bay/North Bend Water Board. Applications are available from the City Manager’s Office at City Hall, requesting via email at administration@coosbay.org, or on the city’s website.
Applications will be accepted in the City Manager’s Office through 5 p.m. January 20. Applicants will be contacted to schedule interviews with the city council, potentially at the February 7 city council meeting.
Budget Committee – The Budget Committee is comprised of the full seven-member City Council and an equal number of Coos Bay citizens. Qualified citizens are those who have resided within the city limits of Coos Bay for one year and legal elector for Coos Bay. Terms on the Budget Committee are for three years, with staggering of member terms. The Budget Committee typically meets annually, in the month of May. There are two expiring positions on the Budget Committee.
Planning Commission – The Planning Commission is comprised of the seven-members appointed by City Council. Eligible members shall have been residents of the city for at least one year, except that two members may reside outside the city limits but within Coos County, if they own property within city limits. The Planning Commission meets once a month, typically on the second Tuesday. There are currently two expiring positions on the Planning Commission, both four-year terms.
Coos Bay/North Bend Water Board – The City Council appoints two individuals to the Coos Bay/North Bend Water Board governing body with a four-year term of appointment, staggered by two years for each member. Interested applicants must be a resident of the City of Coos for one year prior to appointment. There is currently one appointed Water Board position expiring.
