COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay has contracted to demolish and replace the old cracked and raised sidewalk on Anderson Avenue in front of the Coos Art Museum.
Much of the sidewalk damage and tripping hazards are due to roots from the trees planted several decades ago.
New sidewalk and a new ADA compliant access ramp into the museum will be constructed. The new sidewalk should be done in about two weeks, according to the City of Coos Bay. New trees will be planted in the spring and will meet established street tree standards that send roots downward rather than along the surface just under the sidewalk.
Additional sidewalk demolition and replacement work will be done on the first half block of Second Street, south of Anderson Avenue along with Market Avenue and Fourth Street.
All this work is being paid for with City of Coos Bay Urban Renewal Funds.
