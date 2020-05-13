COOS BAY — Millions of dollars in road work is planned for the City of Coos Bay this spring, summer and fall. The work will include pothole repair, overlay work and other improvements.
The city is budgeted to spend $10 million for road work that will occur between now and fall 2021. Road projects planned between now and June 30 are going up for bid soon. The budget for those improvements is just under $1 million.
The $10 million budget includes the Safe Routes for Schools project in Eastside. The project is about $3 million and is partially funded by a Safe Routes for Schools grant of $2 million, $50,000 in funds from the Oregon Department of transportation for the work that falls outside city limits and $130,000 from Coos Bay Public Schools. The remaining approximately $820,000 will be paid out of the city’s street maintenance fund. This work has already begun. It will include work on the sidewalks in the area of 6th Avenue and D Street.
Potholes
Pothole repair across the city is planned for spring, summer and fall.
Funding for pothole repair comes from the gas tax and from the transportation utility fee. According to City Manager Rodger Craddock, pothole repair can be complicated, as many potholes are caused by underlying problems and can’t simply be filled.
Craddock pointed out that while some potholes are being filled individually, the city’s planned overlay work will fill potholes and correct other imperfections on entire streets.
The budget for pothole repair for the remainder of this fiscal year is $130,000. The budget for next year is projected at $450,000.
Fourth Street Reconstruction
A contract for reconstruction work on South 4th St was awarded to Knife River Materials and will happen this spring and summer. The road will be pulled up from Market St to Donnelly St, according to Craddock, and the road base will be replaced. “Bump-outs” will be constructed at intersections. Bump-outs are round outcroppings of sidewalk that create a natural collar for traffic, Craddock said, and also give pedestrians a shorter walk between streets.
In addition to road and sidewalk construction, the traffic signals will be replaced at Commercial Avenue and Anderson Avenue.
Rapid-fire crosswalk signals will be installed at Central Avenue and Bennett. The blinkers alert drivers to the presence of pedestrians in crosswalks. It is illegal in Oregon to continue driving when a person is in the crosswalk.
“The way it’s currently patterned, it’s difficult to see individuals and not as many cars stop as they should,” Craddock said.
The budget for the South 4th Street project is $2.5 million.
Coos Bay Village
The upcoming Coos Bay Village development along Highway 101 will cause an increase in traffic in the area and necessitate a traffic signal at Hemlock St to accommodate visitors to the 11 planned new buildings.
The signal will stop both north and southbound traffic on Highway 101 at Bayshore and Front Street. Additionally, there will be a railway crossing.
The city’s contribution to the project is $1.6 million, paid through Urban Renewal Agency funds. The remainder of the costs associated with infrastructure for the area, which Craddock estimates to be extensive, will be paid by the developer.
Before work can begin, it must be approved by the city of Coos Bay, Oregon Department of Transportation, ODOT Rail and the Port of Coos Bay.
Overlay Work
The city plans to do overlay work — laying new asphalt on an existing road — on several streets in the coming year.
For spring of this year, the city plans to make overlay improvements to the following streets:
• Merchant, from D Street to Jackson Street
• I Street from 14th Street to 17th Street
• 19th Street from California Street to Idaho Street
• 11th Street from Central Avenue to the end of the road
• Park Avenue from North 4th Court to Telegraph
• Underwood from 8th Street to the end of the road
• North Marple Street from Grant to Taylor
• Kentucky from Prefontaine to Denise
Donnelly Avenue
Work on Donnelly Avenue from 6th Street to 7th Street was moved to the fall. Donnelly is a concrete road initially built in the mid-1920s. As the concrete has begun to fail, the road will be pulled up and replaced. Half of this road was reconstructed last year. The other half will be completed this year.
Craddock said it was important that the work continue into this year, so that the unrepaired half would not destroy the newly-completed work.
Koosbay Boulevard
Portions of Koosbay Boulevard, from Teakwood Avenue to the edge of city limits, will be ground away and an overlay completed. According to Craddock, there is a problem beneath the road that has yet to be identified. Water has infiltrated the road, eroding the roadbed. Craddock suspect a natural spring may be the cause. Until the work begins, however, the cause of the issue will remain unknown. Crews will grind out the road, find and fix the problem and overlay over the top of it.
“We’re going to make a meaningful and lasting repair,” Craddock said.
