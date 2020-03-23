COOS BAY – Even with Governor Kate Brown’s announcement to close state parks, city parks are staying open at this time for people to walk while adhering to social distancing.
In a press release from the City of Coos Bay, the state’s order for individuals who do go outside must limit themselves to no contact. Those individuals are prohibited from engaging in outdoor activities where it is impossible to maintain six feet or more between people.
“The governor’s executive order further states, ‘I order the immediate closure of all pools, skate parks, outdoor sports courts, and playground equipment areas,’” the release announced. “For your health and safety, and in compliance with the governor’s executive order, commencing at 5 p.m. today, March 23, all playground equipment areas at City of Coos Bay parks along with basketball courts, ballfields, tennis courts, skate park, and Mingus Park pool are closed to the public until further notice.”
The parks will be barricaded with signs advising citizens of these closures.
Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti said the city staff will be putting out signage notifying people that playgrounds and skate parks are closed. However, he did not feel the need to close the parks themselves since the community’s been doing a good job of social distancing while walking through.
He recalled he’s seen people around town, trying to maintain the advised six feet of distance. The city is trying to avoid closing the city parks as a whole so long as people are being cautious.
“We hope not, we still want people to enjoy the outdoors,” said Benetti of possibly needing to close parks. “We won’t close the parks unless we feel we need to.”
In light of the Governor’s announcement, the city is advocating that businesses do as much work as possible over the phone and try to limit in-person contact. Benetti said he’s proud of how the Coos Bay community has responded to the situation.
The governor’s order also advises all non-essential businesses to close, such as malls, gyms, barber shops, spas, and theaters.
People not in compliance can be charged with Endangering the Public Health, a class C misdemeanor, being jailed for up to 30 days or fined $1,250.
Questions can be directed to the City of Coos Bay Public Works Department at 541-269-8918.
