POWERS — The City of Powers issued a public notice to its residents Monday reassuring them of the city’s resources following Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order directing residents to stay home.
According to the public notice, the Powers Market is fully stocked and supplies are expected to remain steady. Community members in need of grocery delivery services or variety items are encouraged to call 541-439-3231.
Residents with flu-like symptoms are being advised to first contact their primary doctor before visiting the hospital or their doctor’s office unless they are directed to do so by their healthcare provider or in case of an emergency. The public can also contact Coos Health and Wellness at 541-266-6700.
Under the executive order, Oregonians are allowed to travel to and from work or for essential needs such as groceries. In order to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, people should still practice social distancing guidelines. That is to distance yourself from at least six feet from others when in public spaces.
The Bicentennial Park, Orchard Park, and the Coos County Park in Powers is currently close. Anyone with additional questions can email City Hall at admin@cityofpowers.com or call 541-439-3331 or 541-297-8755.
“Please contact us with any questions or if you need a referral for essential services,” said the public notice. “We’re in this together. Let us know how we can assist you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In