POWERS — The Powers City Council declared a state of emergency Tuesday night at a meeting held via telephone conference in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The declaration, which ends Dec. 31 or until the emergency has subsided, authorizes city officials and council members to enact a number of safety measures to minimize or mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In compliance with Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-home order and other statewide mandates related to COVID-19, the city has already initiated a number of temporary closures of its city-owned facilities, parks and other property.
The Powers City Council voted 6-1 to approve the resolution declaring a state of emergency. Like other cities around Coos County, the declaration will allow the City of Powers to request FEMA reimbursement for costs associated with battling the coronavirus.
It will also allow the city to remain compliant with the governor’s orders as well as provide assistance to local businesses that have been adversely affected by COVID-19 in seeking state and federal funding, said Powers City Recorder Stephanie Patterson.
“Councilor Wanda Blanton is my liaison, along with Mayor Robert Kohn, and both have been instrumental in assisting to get vital information on the COVID-19 pandemic and related Governor's orders out to our community members,” wrote Patterson in an email.
Over the past few weeks, the team has collaborated to produce and distribute numerous informational flyers and signage around the city as a way to keep citizens informed of the nationwide outbreak.
According to Patterson, the city has also implemented social distancing guidelines at its city offices and facilities as well as provided local businesses with social distancing signs and hand-wipe sanitization stations for their high-traffic areas to reduce potential transmission of COVID-19.
“The Council and city staff are committed to providing essential services to the Powers community, including continuous informational updates and referrals to resources for assistance,” wrote Patterson. “We are, after all, servants of the public.”
As of Tuesday, April 7, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in Coos County.
