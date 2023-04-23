The Devereux Center recently received a $1,500 grant for community services from the City of North Bend Revenue Sharing Community Grant Program. The Devereux Center provides many services at no charge to its homeless clients. In addition to its warming center and Coalbank Village shelter in Coos Bay, the nonprofit organization also provides laundry facilities; showers and hygiene supplies; hot meals; short-term food bags; sleeping bags, tarps, and blankets; internet and computer access; mail and phone message services; bus passes (Bay Area to Coquille for court, appointments, and parole meetings); advocacy; job postings; vocational development; housing assistance; bi-weekly dental screenings; birth certificate and ID help; and access to other community resources,
The North Bend City Council annually awards limited funds via grants to community groups and projects. This is done in connection with North Bend’s budget process. The funds are, in essence, state funds the City receives as its portion of the Oregon revenue sharing to cities. Part of the Council’s criteria in considering grant applications is whether a particular community group or project helps cut the need for public assistance or aids one of our municipal departments.
