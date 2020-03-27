MYRTLE POINT — The City of Myrtle Point announced Tuesday that is restricting public access to a number of its city-owned facilities following Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s ‘stay home’ order.
City Hall will be closed to the general public beginning Wednesday, March 25 until further notice. Staff can still be contacted via telephone at 541-572-2626 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“If you need to speak to someone in person, we ask that you make an appointment beforehand,” said the city’s website. “We had added a drop box inside the front lobby of City Hall for water/sewer bill payments.”
Another drop box has been set up in the parking lot of the Myrtle Point Fire and Ambulance Department as well for residents to drop off their payments. Folks interested in paying via credit card can still do so by calling City Hall keeping in mind there is a $2 service fee.
The following list was compiled by the City of Myrtle Point.
Flora M. Laird Memorial Library
The Flora M. Laird Memorial Library is closed to the public until further notice. Curbside service, which was offered at the outset of the shutdown, has been suspended at this time. We apologize for the inconvenience. Your understanding is appreciated.
Emergency Services
Emergency services will continue to function during this time. In case of emergency call 9-1-1. If you have questions for the Myrtle Point Police Department, please call 541-572-2124. You may leave a voicemail if your call is not answered. If the matter requires immediate assistance, please call Dispatch at 541-396-2106.
If you have questions for the Myrtle Point Fire Department, please call 541-572-5422. If you have questions for the Myrtle Point Ambulance Department, please call 541-572-2993.
Public Meetings
The Myrtle Point City Council meets monthly to conduct City business. The City Charter requires that meetings be held at least once a month and the City Council Rules and Procedures identify the Library Meeting Room in the Flora M. Laird Memorial Library as the regular meeting location.
Executive Order No. 20-12 prohibits non-essential social and recreational gatherings of individuals outside of a home, regardless of size, if a distance of at least six feet between individuals cannot be maintained.
The impact of this prohibition in regard to upcoming City Council meetings is under consideration at this time. An announcement regarding the City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, April 6 will be posted on this website and in various public locations on Thursday, April 2.
For more information please call City Hall at 541-572-2626.
