FLORENCE — The City of Florence in compliance with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s "Stay-at-Home" order issued an updated list of citywide facility and park closures.
According to a press release by the City of Florence, the city has decided to close all of its playground equipment and structures, sport courts and skate parks to the public in order to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The following city parks have been closed:
- Miller Park
- Pepperoaks Park
- Singing Pines
- 18th Street Pocket Park
- Munsel Road Park
- Rolling Dunes Park
“Essentially, because of the locations of the play equipment/structures and the basketball/sports courts Pepperoaks, 18th Street and Munsel Road parks are closed,” said the press release. “The skate park at Miller Park is also closed in response to the order. Currently, restrooms at Miller Park, Rolling Dunes, Munsel Greenway, and Maple Street Plaza are open to the public.”
At the moment, the dog park at Singing Pines is open with posted signage advising the public that areas such as the picnic shelters and dog parks do have social distancing requirements.
“The City of Florence is working to ensure the safety, security, and health of the public and our staff while continuing to offer you the customer service you expect from us,” said the press release. “Due to this, City facilities remain closed to the public. City staff continue to operate our essential services and are participating in the coordinated community effort to address the public health crisis.”
The city is asking people to communicate with staff over the telephone and internet as a primary method.
The following city facilities have been closed:
- Florence City Hall
- Florence Justice Center
- Florence Public Works Facility
- Florence Events Center
- Florence Senior Center
- Florence Municipal Airport Office
