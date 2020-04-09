COQUILLE — The City of Coquille is seeking a volunteer to fill a vacant position on the Coquille Planning Commission.
The appointee will serve the remainder of a vacated 4-year term, ending Dec. 31, 2020. Should they choose, they may then run for election to a subsequent 4-year term, ending Dec. 31, 2024.
The Coquille Planning Commission consists of seven members and provides comprehensive planning services for the Coquille City Council.
The ideal candidate is dedicated to public service and willing to take the time to read reports, attend meetings, ask questions and make thoughtful decisions. No land-use planning experience is required. The City offers training to new members.
Applications are available at City Hall, by calling 541-396-2115, or online at www.cityofcoquille.org under the “Forms” tab. Instructions for submittal are included on the application. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. April 30.
