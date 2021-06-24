COOS BAY ─ Homeowners along Hall Avenue clashed with city officials earlier this month.
It began when a letter was sent notifying homeowners on Hall Avenue that trees on the north side of the road would be removed for causing “significant damage to the sidewalk.” The letter stated this would begin June 7.
Rob Wall began to make calls to find out when this decision was made and whether it could be postponed, not wanting to see the trees removed.
“My wife and I went on the website of the tree board and found the meeting in January to address the trees,” Wall said, adding that when he went through the minutes, he read a statement which said, “none of the neighbors were against it.”
Also in the minutes, he said it was mentioned there was no money to afford a new sidewalk right away. As a result, a gravel sidewalk was initially planned.
“…They were going to put in gravel, which is hard for me because I use a walker and my wife uses (a walker) all the time,” Wall said.
Wall called Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock about his concerns.
“I told (Craddock) I’d have to put down plywood to get to my car,” he said. “(Craddock) said he’d check into it and figure it out.”
For Leslie Barnts, another Hall Avenue homeowner, she expressed distress over losing the trees themselves.
“They are heritage trees,” she described, explaining that she has used those trees to take yearly photos of her children through the years.
According to Craddock, the trees need to be removed because they have damaged the sidewalk.
“It is that age-old problem with street trees,” he said. “The older they get, if they have root systems that seek the surface, they generally damage sidewalks and that’s the case up there.”
Wall said there are four places where the roots have raised the sidewalk.
“…Twenty years ago, we had someone put in cement ramps so no one would trip on it,” Wall said. “I hired a contractor to do it at $200 at most… That was a temporary fix. We talked about putting in all new sidewalks and paying for it as well. (When) I bought the house from the original owner, built in 1925, I was told about the trees which are about 80 or 90 years old.”
For Wall, he wanted to understand why the trees were being described as “dangerous” when only one tree was found to be rotten five years ago and removed.
Craddock explained that the difficult part of the issue was the city not having a funding source to replace the sidewalk yet.
“At some point it was miscommunicated with administration that the trees themselves were dangerous, otherwise we would wait to replace them until we had the money for the sidewalk,” Craddock said. “(We) wouldn’t want to put in a gravel sidewalk.”
Craddock listened to complaints and calls from concerned homeowners, mentioning one “whose wife is elderly and has to use a walker or wheelchair and it’s not a level grade.”
“We had to confirm whether … the trees were dangerous or if the dangerous condition was the sidewalk,” Craddock said.
The city was able to get hold of an arborist, or someone who maintains trees, to evaluate the trees on Hall Avenue. Craddock said the arborist reported the trees as fine, but that the sidewalk was dangerous.
“The trees aren’t in danger of falling over, so we are going to try … putting warnings up and see what we can do to at least delay removal of the trees until we can do the sidewalk at the same time,” Craddock said.
To replace the sidewalk, the cost is estimated at $40,000, according to Craddock. To include the required ADA curbs, it will cost between $60,000 to $80,000.
“We’re getting ready to go into a new budget year, but there’s certain funding sources you can’t use,” Craddock explained. “You can’t use gas tax because it’s not a road, it’s a sidewalk. The city’s transportation/utility fee is intended to put asphalt on the road, so that’s not an appropriate revenue source either.”
He added that the bike and pedway fund is used for replacing sidewalks, but that the funds were used last year to complete the Safe Routes for Schools, “so that’s been depleted.”
“We have to wait to see where we find the funds…,” Craddock said. “The big issue is there is a danger with the sidewalks. It’s not the worst sidewalk in town, but one we do receive complaints about.”
As for the trees, Craddock said it may be more difficult to solve.
“The city regulates or turns over authority of street trees to the tree board by city ordinance,” Craddock said.
If the trees weren’t removed, he stated, the problem would be the same.
“If they put a new sidewalk in, then it won’t last long because … as they continue to grow, it will continue to displace the sidewalk and the city won’t keep replacing the sidewalk,” he said.
By city charter, all sidewalks are the responsibility of the abutting property. Craddock explained that the city “stepped in because damage was caused by street trees.”
“But if neighbors say they will take responsibility, that might be a different story,” he continued.
He invited the public to share their thoughts with the city council during the regular city meetings and from there it will be shared with the tree board.
“I wish (the issue) had been communicated more smoothly…,” Craddock said. “But I think this shows we will regroup and change direction when it comes out, we’re not going in the right direction.”
For Barnts, she plans on working with the tree board and the city to come up with a solution.
“We just want to be in the loop,” she said. “We are active community members and willing and able to work with them if they give us a chance.”
She added that she was relieved to hear that the project on Hall Avenue was postponed for now.
“No one has said the trees are saved, I know this is probably a reprieve,” she said, “but it looks like an opportunity for the city to work with us and that’s all we can ask.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In