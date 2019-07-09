COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay is seeking volunteers to fill a position on the Coos Bay Planning Commission Board.
The Coos Bay Planning Commission consists of seven members and provides comprehensive planning services for city council. Applicants must be a resident of the City of Coos Bay for at least one year prior to appointment; one member may reside outside the city limits if the person owns property within the city. Appointments are made by the council for four-year terms.
Applications are available at City Hall, by calling 541-269-8912, or online at www.coosbay.org. Applications will be accepted at the city mangers office through 5 p.m. July 26. Applicants will be contacted to schedule interviews with the council.