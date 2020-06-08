COOS BAY — Though there will be no fireworks over the bay this year, Coos Bay city employees will celebrate America’s Independence — just in a less explosive way.
Following the May 19 decision by Coos Bay City Council to cancel this year’s city-sponsored fireworks over concerns about following Governor Kate Brown’s new coronavirus executive orders, councilmembers wondered aloud how they might still mark the occasion while following social distancing requirements.
At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, City Manager Rodger Craddock announced that instead of fireworks, Coos Bay residents would see police and fire vehicles driving through the city playing patriotic music and giving away miniature American flags.
While many of the details have not been announced, officials shared a tentative plan for the day. On July 4, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. three police and three fire vehicles will tour the city. The fire department plans to send one ladder truck and two fire engines. The police department will send three marked vehicles.
The vehicles will roam in pairs of one fire vehicle and one police vehicle through different segments of Coos Bay. The city has been loosely divided by neighborhood and the pairs will drive through Empire, Eastside and Coos Bay.
Fire Chief Mark Anderson said, “It’s not a parade route. We’re just spending time, driving the streets, handing out mini flags, wishing everyone a happy Fourth of July and encouraging them to enjoy the holiday.”
Anderson said the effort wasn’t meant to be a replacement for the fireworks show, but rather, an opportunity for fire and police to act as a “visible reminder that we are one community.” He went on to explain that the patriotic music was meant to announce the presence of the fire and police employees and to help the public “get in the spirit of the holiday.”
The city purchased 2,000 flags for staff to distribute on July 4. The flags cost about $600. They were paid for out of the same fund that would normally pay for fireworks.
“It’s really not much and it’s not meant to be a substitute for fireworks,” Anderson said, “A flag is not going to make someone’s day or break it…. It’s a way to be active in the community and help celebrate.”
So far, four members of the council have volunteered to join the fire and police employees. These include the three councilors who volunteered their time on the committee that came up with the plan: Stephanie Kilmer, Carmen Matthews and Rob Miles. Additionally, councilman Drew Farmer expressed an interest in joining, but did not serve on the committee to avoid creating a quorum.
The fireworks were canceled for several reasons, including that thousands of people often attend the fireworks and there was no way to enforce the distancing needed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Additionally, there was a worry that the city would lose $3,750 by cancelling the order for this year’s fireworks. Instead, the vendor allowed these funds to be applied to the fireworks show for next year.
Further, as Craddock later told The World, the city could be held liable for any issues that could potentially occur during the fireworks. While the city has liability insurance, that insurance would likely not cover claims that occurred while defying the governor’s orders. In his words, the council “had no choice.”
For Anderson, canceling the fireworks was tough, but he understands why it is necessary. He’s been involved with putting on Fireworks over the Bay for some 31 years. Anderson hopes that next year’s fireworks display will be all the more grand after canceling this one.
“This year’s just different,” he said, “We’re going to look back and say, ‘wow, this was a historic time.’”
