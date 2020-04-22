Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COOS BAY — The storm sewer system on 4th Street between Elrod Avenue and Golden Avenue will be smoke tested on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, the tests will be conducted to check if there are any deficiencies in the collection system.

As the test is going on smoke may be seen coming from vent stacks on buildings or from holes in the ground. The smoke has no odor, is not a fire hazard and will be gone within minutes.

