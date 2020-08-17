City of CB seeks volunteers for board positions

COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay is seeking volunteers to fill openings on the Library Board and the Tree Board. Applications are available from the city manager’s office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling 541-269-8912, or on the city’s website at www.coos.bay.org or sending an email to jmickelson@coosbay.org. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3. Applicants will be contacted for interviews, and appointments will be made by the City Council at the Sept. 15 regular council meeting.
Library Board — The Library Board, Coos Bay Municipal Code 2.25, was established by Ordinance No. 57 and consists of seven members. The term of office is four years. Up to three board members may at any one time reside in Coos County within the boundaries of School Dist. 9 but outside the city limits of Coos Bay. Members shall be limited to serving no more than two full consecutive terms; however, any person may be reappointed after an interval of one year. There is currently one opening on the board.
Tree Board — The Tree Board, Coos Bay Municipal Code 8.30, was established by ordinance No. 181 for the purpose of providing regulations for the planting and protection of trees and shrubs within the City of Coos Bay. The Board consists of up to eight members appointed by the City Council for four-year terms, and they meet on an as-needed basis. There are currently two openings on the board.
Planning Commission — The Coos Bay Planning Commission consists of seven members and provides comprehensive planning services for the City Council. Applicants must be a city resident of the City of Coos Bay for at least one year prior to appointment; two members may reside outside the city limits if the person owns property within the city. Appointments are made by the City Council for four-year terms. The Planning Commission meets on the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
