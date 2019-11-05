COOS COUNTY — A Bandon Water and Sewer General Obligation bond authorization was approved in Tuesday's election.
The unofficial totals report at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, indicated Ballot Measure 6-173 passed with 404 Yes votes (63.12%) and 236 No votes (36.88%) with all 18 precincts reporting.
The measure will authorize the city to issue a $5.5 million general obligation bond to improve the water and sewer treatment, distribution and collection systems.
Bandon’s water treatment plant underwent its last major rehabilitation in 2000, and the existing sewer plant was completed in 1993. Although a number of repairs and improvements have been undertaken since then, being 19 and 26 years old respectively, many parts of those facilities are at, or have exceeded, their normal design life, according to the city.
“I just want to thank the voters with all my heart," said Mayor Mary Schamehorn. "This was such an important vote and to have the support of the majority of those casting their ballots was so important. We are now able to move forward with maintaining and upgrading our sewer and water systems. Eventually, we hope that the voters will return rate-setting authority to the council, but this is definitely an important step in taking care of our vital utilities.”
The tax assessments on the bond will vary by year over the 20-year maximum term. The property tax rate for the new bonds during the first year (2021) is projected to be $0.56 per $1,000 assessed valuation, slowly increasing to $0.77 per $1,000 assessed valuation in the final year (2040).
The Lakeside five-year local tax option tax levy for law enforcement, Measure 6-174, failed with 238 Yes votes (41.68%) and 333 No votes (58.32%).
Lakeside voters were asked to decide whether or not the city should impose $1.25 per $1,000 of assessed value for five years starting Jan 1 of 2020 for law enforcement.
The county measure asked voters to elect seven directors to the newly formed Coos County Area Transportation District. There were eight candidates; the seven selected include Timm Slater, 3,351 votes (13.11%); Rebecca Jennings, 3,295 votes (13%); Doug Veysey, 3,275 votes (12.92%); LouAnn Dewater, 3,199 votes (12.62%); Richard Leshley, 3,109 votes (12.27%); Melissa Dovenspike 3,086 votes (12.18%); and Lauren Morris, 3,022 votes (11.93%). The eighth candidate, John Favors, received 2,654 votes (10.47%).