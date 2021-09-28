When a 12-year-old student at Marshfield Junior High was struck by a car after school what was a concern became a full scale plan of action.
New crossing guards and no parking zones have been put in. Caution lights are going to be installed and a traffic study will soon be underway at the new school which just opened this fall.
The boy, struck on September 14, ran behind a school bus and popped out just as a car was passing at low speed. According to Police Chief Chris Chapanar, the child sustained minor injuries and his parent was on scene. “We investigated and no citations were issued.”
But the accident ramped up a need for urgency.
“There needs to be a lighted, flashing sign. The child was OK, but this shouldn’t have happened” Crystal Hopper told the Coos Bay City Council at their meeting on Tuesday.
Mayor Joe Benetti responded, “You’re correct. The school was contacted about crossing guards, we’ll get a flashing sign up there and we’re making sure cars aren’t parked there.”
The school has assigned crossing guards in the morning and afternoon, and the Coos Bay Police school resource officer is monitoring the situation daily according to Chief Chapanar, “It’s our priority.”
The city of Coos Bay has purchased the flashing light for future installation.
“A traffic study will also be conducted to determine if the work that’s being done is adequate. All these points are on our radar,” said Chief Chapanar.
Marshfield Junior High was under construction all last year and is part of a huge list of projects undertaken by the Coos Bay Unified School District.
The new school was built with money from the Best Bond Project which took in $59.9 million for school building and renovation. Marshfield Junior High is a part of the project which includes Eastside Elementary completed last year, Empire District Elementary which starts construction next year and Madison Elementary School renovations began recently. Students there are temporarily in the Blossom Gulch School while construction is underway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In