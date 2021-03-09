Some of Coos Bay’s unhoused residents are one step closer to having a place to get back on their feet.
On Tuesday, the city council gave City Manager Rodger Craddock the go-ahead to grant the Devereux Center use of a gravel patch at the south end of South Second Street to launch its proposed community campground.
“I think it’s a step, and it’s something that we can try — and it’s worked in Medford,” said Mayor Joe Benetti during the meeting, referring to a similar campground in Medford after which the proposal was modeled.
The use is contingent upon the Devereux Center getting funding for a year of operating the site. The campground’s largest expense will be the around-the-clock security and case management services, according to Executive Director Tara Johnson.
“I’m excited,” Johnson said Thursday.
She anticipates hearing this month about the over $300,000 in state grant funds the center applied for to launch the campground. If it receives those funds, she hopes to bring residents in within the next few months.
Johnson originally proposed another location, near the Empire wastewater treatment plant, but that plan was rejected by city councilors for its proximity to popular access trails and the harsh elements.
Still, councilors at the time were all supportive of the project, noting it’s a necessary step for giving the city’s homeless population a place to be.
The council asked city staff to investigate other possible locations, which brought them to the Second Street site, which neighbors Pacific Power, the now-vacant Chambers building and the city’s shop compound.
It won’t hold as many individual tents as she’d planned for in the original project proposal — it’ll house around 25, instead of up to 72 — but the location will be a chance to prove the concept, Johnson said.
“It’s a small start,” Johnson said. “Again, it’s a drop in the bucket.”
City councilors agreed they needed to start somewhere.
“We don’t know what the outcome is going to be until we try it. And if we don’t do something, we are going to continue to step over people to get into our homes, to get into our businesses,” said Councilor Stephanie Kilmer. “And this is an opportunity where we had somebody actually step forward and say, ‘we have an idea, we have a plan, we have a process.’”
According to the center’s proposal, access to the campground will be limited to residents who agree to a set of community rules. Chief among those rules is regularly using case management services, Johnson said.
The idea is to give residents a place to stay while they connect with whatever services they need to move on, be it addiction treatment, mental health support or permanent housing so they don’t disappear while waiting on those services.
“If you think of a safety net having holes in it, this is kind of a solid fabric safety net,” Johnson said.
What’s more, Johnson and city councilors noted the site’s security and regulated access will make it different than the “tent city” camps other areas of the city have seen previously.
“I think it’s critical that we advertise that this is not a homeless campground like at the Methodist church,” said Councilor Rob Miles. “There’s rules here, the ultimate goal is to get these people into permanent housing and get them back onto the road to success.”
The city has committed to do some work to get the site up to a usable level, including some fencing, screening and potential utilities. That could cost between $12,000 and $15,000, Craddock told councilors.
Other parts of the effort, like sanitation services and portable restrooms, might be contributed by local businesses, Craddock said.
