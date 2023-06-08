Coos Bay City Council weighed in on a possible shopping cart ordinance at their work session on Tuesday, May 23, with most councilors leaning toward not adopting an ordinance in favor of an electric braking system for shopping carts.
Tom Lindahl, Administrative Captain with the Coos Bay Police Department, provided a staff report discussing a possible shopping card ordinance at Tuesday’s night’s meeting. Lindahl said that in addition to reducing abandoned shopping carts being a 2023-2025 City Council Goal, city staff also frequently get asked about the issue.
“We frequently get questions from the public about this,” Captain Lindahl said. “I believe at a town hall meeting last June we got a lot of questions about this. I think it comes up pretty frequently from members of the public.”
Currently, there is no statewide statute that requires municipalities to have ordinances address abandoned shopping carts. That said, there are Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) 98.515 and 98.520. Under ORS 98.515, local governments are permitted to enact ordinances regulating the unauthorized appropriation of shopping carts if they chose so.
ORS 98.515 also requires that enacted ordinances conform to ORS 98.520. Under ORS 98.520, signs must be posted informing the public that theft of shopping carts is a crime, a toll-free number must be posted where the public can report stolen shopping carts, and shopping carts must be marked with the businesses name and the toll-free number. In addition, businesses are required to retrieve shopping carts within 72 hours of being notified the shopping cart has been abandoned, otherwise they are fined $50. Businesses may also contract services for retrieving abandoned shopping carts and governments may dispose of shopping carts in their custody after 30 days.
Serval municipalities around Oregon have shopping cart ordinances in place, including Newport, Tillamook, Lincoln City, Portland Metro Area, Roseburg, and a vast majority of cities west of the Cascades.
Currently, when City staff find abandoned shopping carts, they are taken back to the business, or the businesses loss prevention team will retrieve them from the city, Officer Lindahl said. Officer Lindahl stated that the City of Coos Bay has collected about 30 shopping carts per month over the last 5 months, with spikes in cart collection in the summer months.
“On average they’ve collected about 30 carts per month,” Lindahl said. “That’s for the last five months. Over the summer months, it was substantially higher. It was probably about 100 carts per month.”
According to Public Works and Community Development Director Jim Hossley, that comes out to about $5,000 for the cost of cart collection during that period of time. Mayor Joe Benetti said that he didn’t think $5,000 was enough money to require an ordinance, and that he was more interested in pursuing an electric braking system for shopping carts instead.
“$5,000 doesn’t seem like it’s enough, but that’s just me,” Mayor Benetti said. “I’m not so interested in the ordinance. I’m interested in something they use up in the Salem area. A manager of the store up there uses an electric fence situation with brakes on the carts, so they can’t leave the property. I think that’s where we should go. I think the ordinance will be something that’s hard to do, and again, will take more manpower.”
Councilor Stephanie Kilmer agreed that the problem needed to be addressed, but that fining businesses $50 for a stolen cart may not be the right solution.
“This is definitely a growing problem,” Kilmer said. “This is more today than I think we we’re talking about a year ago. I’m not so sure that even a $50 [fine] is going to make a business want to go pick up a cart. Because they have a problem with getting people to do that as well. I think we need to work with the businesses that have shopping carts and find something that’s really going to stick and work for everyone.”
Councilor Drew Farmer was leaning away from an ordinance that fined businesses for stolen carts as well, noting, “A lot of times [people] rip off the identifiers so you got a cart with nobody to find.”
Councilor Farmer also suggested the city require businesses to contract with other companies to retrieve the carts for them.
“We could also require businesses to contract with somebody to pick up carts,” Councilor Farmer said. “I can think of a couple agencies in town that would pursue a contract of that type. I didn’t imagine staff to do it. I ran the numbers on what it would cost based on what we have already paid this year and it came up just shy of $20,000 per year.”
Mayor Benetti responded by saying he didn’t think a fine or contracting system would solve the root of the issue, abandoned carts, as much as operate as a band aid solution.
“I think that an ordinance where we just fine a business $50 or contract out with someone, I don’t think that’s going to solve this issue,” Mayor Benetti said. “There’s another expense for taking the cart back. If we can set up a braking system, I know it works up in Salem. These are even solar I understand.”
Councilor Stephanie Kilmer noted that she wanted to look at the effectiveness or ordinances in other communities before taking further action.
“I think that Newport, Lincoln City, and a lot of our coastal communities already have this ordinance in place, which will make it easier,” Councilor Kilmer said. “I would like us to go back to those cities and get some more information from the ordinances that they have in place.”
The council agreed to research the topic more before making any further decisions on whether to adopt a shopping cart ordinance.
