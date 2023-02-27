Coos Bay logo

In the regular council session on Feb. 22, the meeting began with public comment, and Mayor Joe Benetti proclaimed the month of March 2023 as "Brain Injury Awareness Month" in the City of Coos Bay at the behest of Bittin Duggan in public comment.

The council then unanimously approved the consent calendar. There was then a public hearing regarding the housing needs analysis. After a brief statement by Carolyn Johnson, Community Development Administrator, a presentation was given by Jacob Callister of Lane Council of Governments.



