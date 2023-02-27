In the regular council session on Feb. 22, the meeting began with public comment, and Mayor Joe Benetti proclaimed the month of March 2023 as "Brain Injury Awareness Month" in the City of Coos Bay at the behest of Bittin Duggan in public comment.
The council then unanimously approved the consent calendar. There was then a public hearing regarding the housing needs analysis. After a brief statement by Carolyn Johnson, Community Development Administrator, a presentation was given by Jacob Callister of Lane Council of Governments.
Callister noted that there have been changes in "data and circumstances" since the 2020 Housing Needs Analysis. Where the 2020 analysis identified 480 acres of buildable land for residential growth, this number has now shrunk to 279 available acres in this most recent analysis. Callister also noted challenges in expanding the Urban Growth Boundary in Coos Bay. Callister also noted changes to the analysis to include a section regarding natural disasters and buildable lands.
In conclusion of his presentation, Callister laid out the council's options.
1. Move to adopt a resolution accepting the draft Project in its entirety for compliance with the DLCD grant.
2. Recommended by the Planning Commission, move to:
Adopt the Housing Needs analysis by resolution;
Except for amendments to Section 7.9 regarding Growth Management, adopt by ordinance the Comprehensive Plan amendments related to the draft 2022 HNA;
Accept the draft preliminary Urban Growth Boundary expansion memo as informational/advisory for further evaluation with a decision on each by January 10, 2024.
This option would require a continuance to the March 7, 2023, Council meeting for preparation of an ordinance.
3. Move to continue the meeting to March 7, 2023, with direction for future action.
There was no public comment on the Housing Analysis at the meeting. Ultimately, the council accepted the report without resolution to fulfill the DLCD grant.
Next, the council discussed upgrading and replacing city servers to which body cam and surveillance footage are uploaded. The council approved the purchase and installation of hardware not to exceed the cost of $158,474.
Following that resolution, the council moved to approve the 2023-2025 Council Goals, which were adopted unanimously.
Holly Boardman, the Executive Director of the Coos Bay Downtown Association (CBDA), then presented the semi-annual report to the city. Boardman discussed CBDA's four committees: Organization, Design, Economic Vitality, and Promotions. She also introduced the council to its board members and discussed their accomplishments.
Next, the President of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, Stacy Dewater, delivered the semi-annual report on the chamber to the city. Dewater discussed programs and events the chamber has presented.
After discussions of additional city business, the meeting was adjourned.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In