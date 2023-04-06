Coos Bay City Council

A 2014 structural assessment of the Coos Bay Library showed a sinking foundation and recommended a new one.

 Photo Courtesy of The City of Coos Bay

The Coos Bay City Council discussed four potential sites for the new library on Tuesday night, hearing questions and comments from many concerned residents.

The council meeting comes after 60% of Coos Bay residents voted against a bond measure to fund a new library in John Topits Park last May. After the bond measure was defeated, Mayor Joe Benetti and the city council decided to reexamine the project with a “nothing is off the table” approach, the council said.

