The Coos Bay City Council discussed four potential sites for the new library on Tuesday night, hearing questions and comments from many concerned residents.
The council meeting comes after 60% of Coos Bay residents voted against a bond measure to fund a new library in John Topits Park last May. After the bond measure was defeated, Mayor Joe Benetti and the city council decided to reexamine the project with a “nothing is off the table” approach, the council said.
The Library Steering Committee worked with Hacker Architects – a Portland-based architecture and interior design studio – to conduct a comparative analysis on four different locations for the new library.
The four locations were the library’s current downtown location on Anderson Avenue, a lot between Cascade Farm and Frito Lay on Ocean Boulevard, a lot on the corner of Laclair Street and Newmark Avenue, and the John Topits Park site. Laura Klinger of Hacker Architects presented the comparative analysis during Tuesday’s meeting.
The four potential sites
The Anderson Avenue site was the first site discussed. With this option, the library would be re-built on top of a 2-story parking garage because of the site’s location within the city’s FEMA Flood Zone and Tsunami Inundation Zone.
“Because the site was in the tsunami and flood zone, we decided to get costs for the library being elevated on top of a parking lot, so if there is an event it’s not going to ruin your library,” Klinger said.
The costs of construction for at-grade parking and overall site development contributed to the high cost of the Anderson Avenue site, which had a total cost of $34.92 million. Klinger said that the site’s position in an urban renewal area may make it eligible for other funding.
The second site discussed was the Ocean Boulevard site. The city of Coos Bay would have to purchase both the land for this site and an adjacent lot for parking. That said, the total cost was significantly lower than the Madison Avenue site and was quoted at $27.74 million. Klinger said that the site is also located in an industrial area with limited pedestrian access and overall visibility.
The third site discussed was the Laclair Street and Newmark Avenue site. The city of Coos Bay would also have to purchase this land, but Klinger noted that the site had “good construction access” and high visibility due to its location on two busier streets. The total cost for the Laclair Street and Newmark Avenue site was $28.96 million.
The final site discussed was the John Topits Park site. Klinger noted that the site’s location on city-owned land and a significant portion of the design already being completed contributed to its low overall cost. She also said that some wetland mitigation may be required at the site. Wetland mitigation refers to wetland restorations that offset construction-caused wetland damage.
“Some wetland mitigations, although the way we placed the building this was very limited, may be required at the site,” Klinger said.
The total cost for the John Topits Park site was $27.74 million.
Residents split on John Topits Park site
In a highly attended meeting, many Coos Bay residents took turns offering their feedback on the four proposed sites.
Mayor Joe Benetti began the discussion by asking how the four sites were chosen. City staff stated voter desire was the biggest driver behind the three new locations, excluding the previously proposed location at John Topits Park.
“There was a desire voiced by some of the voters to have a library in downtown, so we chose a downtown site,” staff said. “There were some people that were OK with the library being in the Empire District, so we chose a site that was large enough and currently for sale there. Finally, we chose a site that was in between downtown and Empire District.”
Ida Jo Gates, the newest member of The Coos Bay Library Board, said that library accessibility is most important to the Library Board.
“Having the library where it is most accessible to all is our number one priority,” Gates said.
Al Zimmerman, who said he had been through three Oregon library rebuilds during his time in the state, questioned the Topits Park site, noting that he strongly supported the downtown location.
“As I look at the four sites, I’m not even sure why the John Topits Park site is still on the list. The community is very serious about not destroying a park to put a library there,” Zimmerman said. “I strongly support the downtown site as it best supports the community.”
Christine Moffitt advocated for the John Topits Park site, stressing the importance of a park’s quiet atmosphere.
“Having something in the Empire District would really enhance an underserved component,” Moffitt said. “The design for the Topits Park site was fantastic. When we are trying to learn, we need safe places, we need quiet places. Having a park atmosphere is a real asset.”
Steve Skinner said the John Topits Park site’s cost and previous voter opposition would make it a poor option.
“I think you’re going to face significant opposition because of the cost,” Skinner said. “I think if you add on top of that the fact that the park site was already voted down, you’re going to face a double whammy if you choose the park site.”
The city council also saw a presentation from Adam Probolsky of Probolsky Research, a firm brought in to conduct public polls and surveys on the library’s proposed locations. The firm will help the council get an idea of the public’s preferred location before a new bond measure is voted on.
Look for more updates on the Coos Bay library sites and other city council news at www.theworldlink.com/news
