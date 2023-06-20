Coos Bay logo

The Coos Bay City Council approved a contract that would start construction of a “green” parking lot at their June 6 meeting, also raising sewer fees and adopting the FY 24 budget.

The contract for the new parking lot, which will be located on the southwest corner of Third Street and Central Avenue, was awarded to Knife River in the amount of $1,392,627. The contract includes a 15% contingency.

0
0
0
0
3





Online Poll

Looking back: If you were graduating this year from High School, what would you choose to do now?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments