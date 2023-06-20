The Coos Bay City Council approved a contract that would start construction of a “green” parking lot at their June 6 meeting, also raising sewer fees and adopting the FY 24 budget.
The contract for the new parking lot, which will be located on the southwest corner of Third Street and Central Avenue, was awarded to Knife River in the amount of $1,392,627. The contract includes a 15% contingency.
Funding for the contract comes through the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s State Revolving Fund program, which includes a Sponsorship Option loan. Coos Bay originally secured the loan to fund the wastewater treatment plant 2 project. So, if the funds are to be used for the parking lot, water quality must be a major component of the design.
Because of this, according to city council documents, the parking lot “will treat 100% of the stormwater prior to discharging to the bay via previous pavers,” which also helps explain its classification as a “green” parking lot. The lot will also possess 14 parking spaces, sitting areas, landscaping, an outside trash enclosure for local businesses, and an auxiliary power source for festivals, events, and the farmer’s market.
City Manager Roger Craddock said the lot has a long history. Apparently, the original owner of the lot fled the country after “building other people out of their investment dollars,” prompting the city to purchase and tear down the original building.
“Later, the council began deliberating on what the best thing to do with that lot was, and it chose the greatest need in the downtown area was an additional parking lot that could not only provide parking for nearby businesses but then could also serve for event space, or special events such as the Farmers Market, Blackberry Festival, and Fun Festival,” Craddock noted.
Mayor Joe Benetti said he believed the project was going to be a real success.
“I think it’s a piece of property that can be used by all. It’s more than a parking lot, it’s also an event center,” Mayor Benetti added.
The Coos Bay City Council also adopted a resolution increasing sewer user fees by 6.5%. The increase comes at the recommendation of a rate consultant who evaluated the city’s forecasted wastewater operations and maintenance costs for the next fiscal year, including costs for the Treatment Plant 1 Phase 1 project. New rates are effective July 1.
“As part of the process for the annual budget, we do a rate analysis of our sewer fees for the wastewater plant,” Assistant City Manager Nichole Rutherford said. “We engage a rate consultant whose been working for the city for a number of years. This process involves pretty intricate spreadsheets, and he reports back to us the rates we need to meet all our obligations. This year, we are looking at a 6.5% increase.”
Last year’s sewer fee increase was 5.5%. City Manager Roger Craddock added that the annual increases date back to 2007, when the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality notified Coos Bay its sewage system needed $80 million worth of capital improvements.
“Back in 2007, the city was told by DEQ that we have to undertake nearly $80 million worth of capital improvements to our system over a 20-year period,” Craddock said. “The city was faced with making a decision on how best to do that. Does the city raise rates each time we do a new project to cover the cost of that project? Or the other model was to manage capital improvements through debt service. The determination was made if we raise rates on average at 6.5% per year, we could finance all the required capital improvements and keep a steady rate improvement.”
Mayor Benetti added that the funding approach for the capital improvements was “a great approach. Nobody likes to do this, but it’s necessary.”
In other news, Coos Bay City Council adopted its FY 24 budget.
