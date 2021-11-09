Members of the Coos County Board of Commissioners, as well as representatives from the cities of Coos Bay and North Bend will present and read proclamations on behalf of their city councils and the county commission to recognize and observe Veterans Day at a public event at the Pavilion on the Boardwalk in Coos Bay at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 11. This event is organized by the Southwestern Oregon Veterans Outreach, Inc. and supported by area veterans’ organizations.
“Coos County is home to over 7,300 veterans,” commented SOVO Board Member Tom Benz, “and it’s important that our community recognizes and appreciates the sacrifices they made to keep our country safe and free. Coos County and the cities of Coos Bay and North Bend are very helpful to our veterans, and we are grateful for their continued support.”
This event is open to the public, who are invited and encouraged to show their support for area veterans.
