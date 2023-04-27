Circles in the Sand have been appearing at Bandon Beaches. That’s right - the season has officially begun.
Artist Denny Dyke and his team have been creating walkable labyrinths for about a decade at the Face Rock Viewpoint in Bandon. The artists said they are excited to continue the journey and share their love of the labyrinth and art with the world.
“Whether you are looking for a peaceful way to connect with nature or seeking a meditative practice to calm your mind, Circles in the Sand offers a unique and beautiful experience to help you feel refreshed and rejuvenated,” said Bethe Patrick, Circles in the sand artist and administrative director.
The first labyrinth draw series of the summer season was dedicated to an “ocean of love.” Volunteer artists created intricate paths and designs to reflect their value of the ocean environment and to honor the life of a close friend. The team even brought bubble wands to celebrate the occasion.
Upcoming draws are scheduled for the mornings of May 6 through 8 and again May 20 through 23. A full schedule can be found on the Circles in the Sand website: www.sandypathbandon.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In