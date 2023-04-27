Circles in the Sand
Photo courtesy of Circles in the Sand

Circles in the Sand have been appearing at Bandon Beaches. That’s right - the season has officially begun.

Circles in the Sand 2023

Artist Denny Dyke and his team have been creating walkable labyrinths for about a decade at the Face Rock Viewpoint in Bandon. The artists said they are excited to continue the journey and share their love of the labyrinth and art with the world.

