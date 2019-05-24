PORT ORFORD — U.S. Air Force Airman Christopher M. Albright has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman is a 2007 graduate of Tulare Technical Preparatory High School in Tulare, Calif. Albright is the son of Travis Albright, of Visalia, Calif., and Kimberlee Lee, of Port Orford. He is the stepson of Robert Lee, of Farmersville, Calif., and Tracii Castillo of Visalia. He is the grandson of Frederick and Gail Finn of Sixes.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.