COOS BAY — Permits for the cutting of personal-use Christmas trees are now available at locations across southwest Oregon, including at the Bureau of Land Management offices in North Bend, Medford, and Grants Pass, Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest offices and from multiple local vendors.
A permit is required for each individual tree visitors wish to take home. Each permit is to be validated after harvesting a tree by cutting out the date on the tree tag and securely attaching it to the cut tree in a visible location before transporting it. The permit cost is $5 per tree, and is non-refundable.
There is a limit of five permits per household, and permits may be used only on those lands open to Christmas tree harvesting that are administered by the RRSNF and the Medford and Coos Bay BLM Districts. Free maps that identify these areas are provided at the time of permit purchase and are available online through Avenza at https://www.blm.gov/maps.
Christmas tree harvest is not allowed in: Designated federal wilderness areas or wild and scenic river corridors, federally managed campgrounds, developed recreation areas, national monuments (including the Cascade Siskiyou National Monument), research natural areas or areas of critical environmental concern, within fences or posted tree plantations, areas currently closed for public health and safety, within 200 feet of state highways, or on private lands.
Know before you go
Traveling safely on public lands is very important. Please keep in mind that many roads on public lands administered by the Forest Service and BLM are not plowed in the winter and can present some situations that may become dangerous if you are not properly prepared or familiar with your location. The agencies ask that you use extreme caution before considering the areas accessed via this route for your Christmas tree cutting outing, as roads may be impassable and weather conditions can change quickly.
For all outdoor activities this time of year, be prepared for winter weather by following these safety tips: Check weather and road conditions prior to departure; always travel with a full tank of gas; travel with adequate supplies such as warm clothing, blankets/sleeping bags, high energy food, water, warm beverages, first aid kit, flashlight, whistle, mirror, shovel, chains, and maps; always let someone know where you plan to harvest your tree and your expected return time; consider going with others who are familiar with the area, particularly if you are unfamiliar with the area in which you will be traveling or have not harvested a Christmas tree before.
Visitors to public lands should contact the nearest office with questions: Coos Bay District BLM, 541-756-0100, https://www.blm.gov/office/medford-district-office.