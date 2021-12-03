Thanks to Engles Furniture and the North Bend Parks & Recreation Department, those entering North Bend from the South will be greeted by a fully decorated Christmas Tree.
Engles Furniture secured the tree and with the help of the staff and some family members, spent the day decorating the tall and majestic tree, including more than 900 lights.
“This is a way for us to partner with the parks department, show some North Bend spirit, and add some holiday cheer to the place we call our home,” said Eric Engles, owner of Engles Furniture and Mattress.
For information, contact Engles Furniture by calling (541) 756-1123
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In