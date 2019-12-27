COOS BAY — Christmas trees can be left out on the curb Jan. 4 for disposal.
According to a press release from the Coos Bay Fire Department, the department will be picking up Christmas trees within the city limits of Coos Bay on Jan. 4 if left out near the curb before 8 a.m.
“There is no need to call and request removal of your tree as members of the fire department will pick up all trees that are placed near the curb,” the release said. “The fire department is providing this service at no cost but would appreciate a canned food donation.”
Donations received this year are being passed along to the South Coast Gospel Mission to benefit individuals and families in need of assistance, the release said.