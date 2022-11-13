Christmas Opry

The Christmas version of the Little Ole Opry on the Bay will return to the Liberty Theatre for shows during the first weekend of December.

 Contributed photo

Christmas “Little Ole Opry on the Bay” returns to the Liberty Theatre just in time to celebrate the holiday season.

“The holidays are a time to come together,” says Shirley Kintner, director of Opry. “We’re looking forward to seeing old friends and making new ones at the show in December, and bringing that spirit of Christmas into everyone’s heart with the theme 'Traditional Christmas.'”

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments