Christmas “Little Ole Opry on the Bay” returns to the Liberty Theatre just in time to celebrate the holiday season.
“The holidays are a time to come together,” says Shirley Kintner, director of Opry. “We’re looking forward to seeing old friends and making new ones at the show in December, and bringing that spirit of Christmas into everyone’s heart with the theme 'Traditional Christmas.'”
This family-friendly show offers a diverse song list including both traditional and contemporary music, with Hannah Kahler singing “Away in a Manger” to Clint Guevara singing “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” There are sure to be a lot of happy faces in the audience, with four performances packed into one weekend, a 7 p.m. show on Friday, Dec. 2, a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7 p.m. show on Saturday, Dec. 3, and a closing show a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Dec. 4.
With over a decade of experience under their belts, Christmas Opry is directed by Shirley Kintner and Becky Engle, with music direction by Les Engle. The choreographer is Kallie Mill.
The elite Opry dancers will perform all the shows, while you’ll see the tiny and tween dancers on stage at alternate shows. The talented comedy team led by Joe Stoffel and Jill Hanson will have you laughing out loud between songs. Be prepared to enjoy the best band in the area, as local musicians come together to form a one-of-kind group for this holiday show.
Box office hours are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every Tuesday or call 541-756-4336.
