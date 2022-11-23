With Halloween and Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, the Bay area is gearing up to celebrate for Christmas.
Beginning this weekend, a variety of events will be held to usher in the Christmas season. From tree lightings to the famed lights at Shore Acres, there will be plenty to do to celebrate the holidays. And Santa Claus himself will be taking a break from wrapping gifts to visit children of all ages.
On November 25, the Coos Bay Downtown Association will welcome Santa in Coos Bay. Santa will join Mayor Joe Benetti to light the Coos Bay Christmas tree at the Coos Bay Visitors Center. Festivities begin at the Visitor’s Center around 5 p.m. with music from Bi-Coastal Media and Christmas carols while waiting for Santa to arrive.
Santa is scheduled to arrive at the Visitors Center around 5:30 p.m. where the crowd will greet him and help with the annual Christmas Tree lighting with Benetti. Apple cider will be provided courtesy of Farr’s True Value and cookies courtesy of Banner Bank.
From the Visitors Center, follow Santa over to the Egyptian Theatre for a photo opportunity with the kids around 6 p.m. A free showing of “Elf” the movie with Will Ferrell will start around 7:15 p.m. All who attend are asked to bring at least one pair of new socks rolled up to be tossed at the movie screen during the snowball fight scene. All socks will be collected and donated to local homeless shelters.
At Shore Acres, the world-famous Shore Acres Lights will return after COVID forced the celebration to be cancelled the last two years.
The light show opened Nov. 24 and runs trough Dec. 31 with a new timed entry system for visitors to park their vehicles from 4-9 p.m. The new system will help people quickly enter the parking area and prevent long waits to enter the park, which will improve safety on the Cape Arago Highway.
A $5 vehicle parking ticket assigned to a date and entry time of the visitors’ choice is needed to enter the show. Holiday Lights visitors must reserve their spot and then have their ticket for parking ready to show the ranger at the booth when they arrive to keep traffic moving. Visitors will no longer have the option to purchase a parking permit onsite to attend.
Date and timed entry parking tickets are available now online at bit.ly/2022holidaylights. Reservations also can be made by calling 800-452-5687.
In Empire, Santa Claus will return for another year of giving gifts to local children. On Dec. 2, Santa will ride on the Coos Bay fire engine, beginning at the fire station and moving through every street in Empire. The parade will run from 3 to 5 p.m., with Santa giving gifts to all children he sees on the route.
At 5:30 p.m., Santa will return to Star of Hope to help light Empire's Christmas tree.
Next weekend, North Bend will jump into the fray with the Lighted Truck Parade The parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 3, at Monroe and Montana streets and will move past Lincoln Square, ending and Connecticut and Monroe.
The parade will feature trucks, trailers and other vehicles lit up with Christmas lights.
