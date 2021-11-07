“Tis the Season!” This phrase comes from the joyful Christmas carol, “Deck the Halls” and is affectionately associated with the holiday season.
“A Joy-filled holiday season is what we need back in Coquille,” said Mayor Sam Flaherty. “We cannot repeat our last Christmas season. We cannot allow ‘Tis the Season’ to be redefined as a community that is dark and gloomy struggling through a pandemic. We did struggle together and we continue to do so even today.”
He goes on to say; “We can struggle through a pandemic and still light up the city with Christmas lights and decor, we can still have a Christmas Parade of Lights and we can hand out Christmas stockings to our children. My hope is that we can deck the streets of Coquille with Christmas Joy. We can accomplish it together through our businesses and residents adding lights and décor; we can bring our community back together for a safe parade and Santa’s Workshop. Most of all we can express care, compassion and generosity towards one another as we safely maneuver through the days ahead.”
Without question, Flaherty expressed a common sentiment in our city. Coquille wants and need the opportunities to be together again as a community, especially during favorite traditional events. Christmas in Coquille is one of those long-standing community events all have come to love. Flaherty expresses hope that all businesses and residents who are interested and able, will add Christmas lights and décor to their buildings and homes. He is especially hoping all of our downtown, including Highway 42 and all along Central will participate.
“Our city is beautiful,” states Flaherty said. “Our city lit up will be magnificent and bring joy to all ages.”
A team of volunteers comprised of the Coquille Chamber, Coquille businesses and city hall have been planning this year’s event. The proverbial Queen Elf, Michelle Cooper, has led the charge and has been instrumental in coordinating this year’s events including the Parade of Lights. Cooper is part of the city staff and the Christmas season is one of her favorites.
“We need to get out of the funk,” Cooper said. “What better way than to be sure we still do Christmas in Coquille and do it safely.”
Being an elf, Michelle quotes one of her favorite lines: “I just like to smile! Smiling is my favorite!” Well, certainly that is the hope of Cooper and her team. To bring smiles back with Christmas in Coquille.
The Coquille Rotary continues to bring Christmas cheer to the city. They have invested over $20,000 this year toward refurbishing their existing lights and purchasing many more. Their volunteer efforts every year and their investment into our community is much appreciated.
This Year we have three main events for Christmas in Coquille:
“Christmas Lights in Coquille.” The city is asking all businesses and residents to participate in lighting up the city through your own exterior décor. A contest has been generated with a “business class” and “resident class.” The entry deadline is Monday, November 29, and the judging will take place December 1 with the winners announced on December 4. Start planning now.
“Parade of Lights.” We will have a Coquille Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 4, at 6 p.m. The parade route will follow the traditional route and will be posted at a later date. The parade entry deadline will be November 29. All entries will be asked to begin their line-up at 5:15 p.m. December 4 and entrants will receive more instructions.
“Santa’s Workshop” Saturday, December 4, immediately following the parade. The Parade of Lights will end at the Coquille Community Building. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in front of the building and elves will be handing out stockings to our children.
All entry forms can be found at the city of Coquille website: www.cityofcoquille.org. You can pick-up and/or drop off forms at City Hall. Completed forms may also be emailed to Michelle Cooper (mcooper@cityofcoquille.org) or Mayor Sam Flaherty (sflaherty@cityofcoquille,org).
