Get in the holiday spirit at the Christmas Bazaar and Nativity Exhibit featuring Christmas crafts from local Florence artists.
The Nativity Exhibit will help you come away from the hustle and bustle of the holidays more focused on the reason for the season. Enjoy seeing nativity scenes, crèches and other art forms depicting the birth of Christ. All of the nativity sets are on loan from local members of the community. These are cherished pieces to them that have become part of their family traditions.
The public is invited to this free event to be held in Florence on Friday, December 3, from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, December 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church on the corner of 25th and Spruce (1935 25th Avenue).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In