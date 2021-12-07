Christmas at the Coast wants you to put up lights.
Sadly, Shore Acres State Park is dark again this year, so it’s up to you to light up the night.
It’s easy: Hang your outside lights, tell us. Give your name and address at Christmas at the Coast’s Facebook page or email: cwalworth@outlook.com to get on the list by December 8 and promise to keep them shining till New Year’s Eve.
Like last year, light displays will be judged. A traveling trophy will be awarded to the Best Homeowner and Best Business, determined by a panel of judges the weekend of December 18.
