Local Christian youth came together to work on a variety of projects to serve those who have been impacted by homelessness on Saturday, Aug.12.
The youth are part of Impact Coos County, which was created from the desire of youth leaders to involve their students putting their faith into action.
“Basically, Impact Coos County is a project so that area Christian kids can put feet to their faith getting outside the church walls,” said John Richardson, the Impact Coos County Director and associate Pastor at First Baptist in North Bend.
About 50 Christian teens from a variety of churches worked together “to share the hope of Jesus and serve their community,” he said.
They completed tasks such as building, painting and landscaping.
“They did a great job,” Richardson said.
“The kids got an awful lot done. We got two buildings painted all in a day, and a lot of landscaping done out at one of the houses which is a transitional house for homeless folks,” he said.
This is the first year for the project. Organizers hope it will turn into a yearly event. The Impact Coos County projects were completed in partnership with representatives from The Devereux Center and the South Coast Gospel Mission.
Youth who participated in the project are involved with multiple churches throughout the region, including First Baptist Church in North Bend, Riverview Christian Fellowship, Skyline Baptist Church, Hauser Community Church, Arago Community Church, Grace Church and Myrtle Point First Christian Church.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In