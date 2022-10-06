The Coos History Museum is inviting the public to join them October 8 for Second Saturday. Admission is free to the museum all day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Children and families are invited to participate in our Explorer’s Club program from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring crafts and activities related to the “Green Crab Invasion.”
Explorer's Club in 2022 is all about encouraging local families to join the free Second Saturday and at Explorer's Club for fun and educational activities for children. Activities for explorers follow the topic of the adult lecture series program called First Tuesday Talks. Explorer's Club now has the option of registration so that parents and children may receive some additional benefits, which are listed below. Registration includes:
⦁ An Adventure Journal for children to document their progress each month and throughout the year
⦁ A guarantee that your child(ren) will receive an activity kit each month (whether at the museum or a take-home kit)
⦁ A small prize at the end of the year for participation at any level (must have at least one activity documented and approved in Adventure Journal)
⦁ A raffle entry for the grand prize for all children who participate in at least 7 activities during the year (must have at least 7 activities documented and approved in Adventure Journal)
This program is sponsored by the Coquille Animal Hospital.
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the second oldest historical society in the state. For information about the society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
