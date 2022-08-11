The Coos History Museum is hosting a Fourth Friday Talk based on the exhibit, Myrtlewood: Treasure of the Southern Oregon Coast. This talk and demonstration will be held in-person on August 26 from 6 – 7 p.m. at the Coos History Museum. Terry Woodall, local wildlife artist, carver and sculptor is presenting “Art and Heritage of Oregon Myrtlewood.” This special program is open to the public with an admission price of $5 for members and $7 for non-members, and is limited to 20 participants.
Carve out time to join the CHM for this program to learn more about the myrtlewood tree, myrtlewood art and the incredible work of 40-year myrtlewood carver, Terry Woodall. Terry will provide a deeper look into this beautiful and unique Southern Oregon Coast tree by sharing artifacts created by the trees, demonstrating how it is transformed into art, and by providing access to his new book, Myrtlewood Memoirs.
