The Coos History Museum is pleased to bring not only its second round of First Tuesday Talks for 2021, but to again offer them in person at the museum. Our next First Tuesday Talk program will be on August 3, at 6:30 p.m. This month’s topic will focus on the “Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative: Electrifying the Rural Frontier to Advancing High-Speed, Reliable Broadband on the Southern Oregon Coast” and feature speaker Brent Bischoff, general manager and CEO of Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative, Inc. and Beacon Broadband Inc.
Bischoff will light the way for 83 years of Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative history and share how and why the organization was created. Learn about how CCEC brought power to rural communities, their new charge to offer high-speed internet to these areas and how they have continuously provided service to “keep the lights on” for Coos and Curry county residents.
This program is available to all, with an admission fee of $7 for non-members (payable at the door) or free with your CHM membership. Recordings of the in-person programs will be offered on the CHM YouTube channel at the end of the month.
For information visit the Coos History Museum website (cooshistory.org/events/first-tuesday-talks-aug) or call 541-756-6320.
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the state. For information about the society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
