Coos History Museum front
Zack Demars, The World

The Coos History Museum will be hosting the August First Tuesday Talk program on August 1st,  2023 at 6:00 PM. Join us for a presentation from author Bonnie Henderson,  “6,000 Years of the Oregon Coast Trail,” as she delves into this world-class long-distance hiking trail that spans the coast from the Columbia River to the California border.

Presenter Bonnie Henderson is a journalist and author of three hiking guidebooks from Mountaineers Books and two nonfiction books from Oregon State University Press focused mainly on the Oregon Coast. Her most recent guidebook, Hiking the Oregon Coast Trail, will be available for purchase after the presentation.

