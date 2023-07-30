The Coos History Museum will be hosting the August First Tuesday Talk program on August 1st, 2023 at 6:00 PM. Join us for a presentation from author Bonnie Henderson, “6,000 Years of the Oregon Coast Trail,” as she delves into this world-class long-distance hiking trail that spans the coast from the Columbia River to the California border.
Presenter Bonnie Henderson is a journalist and author of three hiking guidebooks from Mountaineers Books and two nonfiction books from Oregon State University Press focused mainly on the Oregon Coast. Her most recent guidebook, Hiking the Oregon Coast Trail, will be available for purchase after the presentation.
This program will be hosted in-person and is open to the public with an admission price of $7 for non-members and is FREE for CHM members.
Those who wish to save time and be admitted directly to the program can pre-register and pay in advance by contacting the museum. Reservations can be made by phone at 541-756-6320 or register in person at the museum’s front desk. Walk-ins are welcome for all Tuesday Talk programs!
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the State. For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org
