Lower Umpqua Hospital
Bethany Baker, The World

The Board of Directors of Lower Umpqua Hospital District recently announced the appointment of John Chivers as chief executive officer. LUHD is a non-profit special district comprised of a critical access hospital, two clinics, and a Family Resource Center.

Chivers has over 34 years of experience in healthcare administration, including more than 11 years combined at LUHD. While LUHD is the smallest hospital he has worked at, most of his experience is in critical access hospitals like ours. John holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and master’s degree in healthcare administration. Most recently, Chivers has held the chief financial officer position and interim chief executive officer for LUHD.

