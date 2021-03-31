An unloaded chip truck heading north veered off U.S. Highway 101 Wednesday morning just north of the David Dewett Veterans Memorial and the McCullough Bridge.
The accident left the truck right-side-up inches from the tide flat and about 75 feet off the roadway. The truck crossed a lane of oncoming traffic and crashed through heavy brush on the side of the highway before coming to a stop.
Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation crews were on scene after the accident. By 9 a.m., a towing crew was on scene inspecting the mangled front end of the truck in the marsh.
An OSP spokesperson said there were no serious injuries as a result of the accident and the cause is under investigation. A road closure could be required to move the truck and ODOT officials say drivers should be careful in the area as crews work on the shoulder.
