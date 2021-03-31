US 101 truck accident 3-31-21.jpg

An unloaded chip truck heading north veered off U.S. Highway 101 Wednesday morning, leaving the vehicle's mangled front end inches from the tide flat.

 Zack Demars, The World

An unloaded chip truck heading north veered off U.S. Highway 101 Wednesday morning just north of the David Dewett Veterans Memorial and the McCullough Bridge.

The accident left the truck right-side-up inches from the tide flat and about 75 feet off the roadway. The truck crossed a lane of oncoming traffic and crashed through heavy brush on the side of the highway before coming to a stop.

Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation crews were on scene after the accident. By 9 a.m., a towing crew was on scene inspecting the mangled front end of the truck in the marsh.

An OSP spokesperson said there were no serious injuries as a result of the accident and the cause is under investigation. A road closure could be required to move the truck and ODOT officials say drivers should be careful in the area as crews work on the shoulder.

Reporter Zack Demars can be reached at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

