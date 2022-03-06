Coos Bay Library sign

The current Coos Bay Public Library sits on Anderson Avenue downtown.

 Zack Demars, The World

The Coos Bay Public Library will offer storytimes in the children’s section of the library Wednesdays this spring at 10 a.m. in the Children’s Department of the library. The series will continue through June 1. Babies, toddlers, preschoolers, parents and caregivers can enjoy rhymes, songs, movement and stories at the all-ages interactive storytime.  

The program is part of the Coos Bay Library’s efforts to support early literacy. Limited space is available at the storytimes to accommodate social distancing. Masks are required for anyone over the age of 5 and social distancing is required consistent with current statewide COVID guidelines.  

The Coos Bay Public Library is located at 525 Anderson in Coos Bay. For information, contact Jennifer Knight at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org. For information regarding current services being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library, contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 or by visiting online at http://coosbaylibrary.org.

