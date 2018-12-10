COOS COUNTY — Children are shopping with heroes this weekend.
On Saturday at 8:30 a.m., for the 10th year in a row, 221 local children are meeting officers and firefighters at Coquille Valley High School for an organized shopping trip.
Colt Crawford, 6, of Coquille, looks for another toy in Walmart in Coos Bay during the annual Shop with the Heroes event in 2017.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, this was made possible by donations from both private citizens and local businesses, and organized by the Coquille Police Department. Kids are going to shop with officers from CCSO, CPD, and firefighters from the Coquille Fire Department. Volunteers will join the fun as chaperones.
“Everyone will travel to Walmart, where the children will be allowed to choose Christmas presents for themselves, and will have active interaction with first responders from the community,” the release said.