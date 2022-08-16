More than 100 children in North Bend got out of their homes over the weekend for a movie, close-up look at big rigs and food and drinks, and no one paid a dime.

The festivities Friday and Saturday were the latest free events hosted by the city of North Bend thanks to a K-12 summer grant from the state of Oregon.

