Dozens of children took a break from the summer fun to make art that will add to an influx of public art in the community.
The children came to Coos Head Food Co-Op on Thursday to participate in a project coordinated by the co-op and the Coos Watershed Association. The young artists painted different animals in the Coos watershed and the paintings will be permanently displayed on the fence near the co-op.
Jamar Ruff, community organizer with the co-op, said mixing art with education was the goal Thursday.
“We were looking at where we wanted and how to have some art and make it educational as well,” he said as he helped supervise the event. We were inspired by the school in Elkton, where they have fish painted by the students.”
Ruff said he decided to partner with the watershed association, and the idea took off from there.
“It’s happening today, and we’ve had all the kids,” he said.
By 2 p.m., midway through the event, Ruff estimated 50 children had come out to paint at the event.
Alexa Carlton, outreach and marketing manager with the watershed association, was thrilled to see the turnout.
“We really love the idea of getting a bunch of Coos Watershed creatures up as artwork,” she said. “Every piece was chosen because it is something living in our watershed.”
The animals being painted included salmon, crab, deer and Carlton’s favorite, the mayfly.
“We’re pleasantly surprised,” she said while watching the children paint. “It worked out great. Any chance we can teach science through art, it’s a great opportunity.”
Ruff said he impressed with the knowledge the children brought as they came to paint.
“Surprisingly, a lot of the kids came out and said, ‘that’s a mayfly or that’s a salmon,’” he said.
Carlton said after the painting event Thursday, the artwork would be treated to be safe from the weather and then permanently attached to the fence separating the co-op from its parking lot.
