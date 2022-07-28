Painting Project 4.jpg

Dozens of children took a break from the summer fun to make art that will add to an influx of public art in the community.

The children came to Coos Head Food Co-Op on Thursday to participate in a project coordinated by the co-op and the Coos Watershed Association. The young artists painted different animals in the Coos watershed and the paintings will be permanently displayed on the fence near the co-op.

