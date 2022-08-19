As part of North Bend’s K-12 summer lineup of activities, the city hosted the Big Rig Bash last weekend. Children were invited to get a close-up look at rigs that work for the city and work in the city. In addition, there were games, free food and face and hand paintings offers, all for free. Above, Kayla Quillin keeps watch as children climb in her log truck that was carrying 90,000 pounds of logs. Middle, a guest smiles as her dad takes a photo of her in the North Bend Fire Department engine. Below, children dig for prizes at one of the indoor activities.
