SOUTH COAST — Children First for Oregon has come out with its 2019 data book, a “snapshot of child and family well-being,” said a press release from the organization.
The data book was made public Oct. 16, made up of 21 indicators and separated into five “domains,” the release explained, adding that this year’s data shows “overall for Oregon’s children, things aren’t great. On a national scale, according to the National KIDS Count Data Book produced by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Oregon’s children rank 31st out of 50 states.”
However, 95 percent of Oregon children have health insurance for each of the past three years.
But one of the worsened statistics included an increase of referrals to the juvenile justice system, moving from 13.5 per 1,000 youth in 2017 to 21 per 1,000 youth in 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
“The county data book is a launchpad into deeper conversations about how our communities are doing now and how we can prioritize our children’s needs,” said Tab Dansby, CFFO Kids COUNT coordinator, in the release. “At CFFO, we want to move toward digging into the roots of what we can see happening in this data book.”
The release looked at Douglas County, where 85 percent of mothers received care they needed for a healthy pregnancy, while less than 70 percent of students graduated on time, the release said.
“The unevenness of experiences across the state shows that we need to do better for all our children,” said Jenifer Wagley, executive director of CFFO in the release. “All Oregon children deserve equal access to opportunity and what this year’s data book says is that we, Oregonians, need to lean in, together, and make sure that every county in the state has what it needs to make that a reality.”