NORTH BEND — Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 22, the City of North Bend’s contractor, Knife River Materials, will be closing Chester Street between Newmark and O’Connell streets to replace the pavement.
Temporary closures of this street segment, and including Tower Street at its intersection with Chester will occur. Initial work will include pavement removal and base replacement, with final paving anticipated to start Sept. 28 and 29. Weather may affect the paving schedule.
Motorists are requested to utilize alternate routes as only residents and emergency traffic will have limited access through these sections of roadway between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the above listed weeks. Note that segments of the road will be rough until paving completes the project.
"The City of North Bend thanks you in advance for your patience in this matter," said a city spokesperson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In